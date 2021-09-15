President Biden has promised that funding for Afghanistan will continue, but after what we’ve experienced with the U.S. departure in August, we can’t take such promises at face value. Biden’s vow to evacuate all Americans and allies devolved into a promise of all Americans who wished to leave to about 100 to 200 Americans left behind in about a week. Most vulnerable Afghans were left behind, particularly women, as they were unable to battle the crowds around the Kabul airport, despite promises that they were a priority. The promises of aid continuity while the State Department is simultaneously pausing programs in Afghanistan is a stark warning that the United States might renege.