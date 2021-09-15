The California GOP solution seems obvious: Run more nuanced candidates, such as Faulconer. But Faulconer would have faced a major impediment had he, and not Elder, led the recall’s replacement field: Donald Trump. Faulconer voted for Trump in 2016, then attempted to distance himself from the Trump brand as he set his sights on statewide office — an act of disloyalty, according to Donald Trump Jr. Had Faulconer been a threat, Newsom would have done as he did to Elder: place Faulconer in ads alongside the former president, who is box-office poison in the Golden State.