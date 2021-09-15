Wu, the top finisher by a significant margin, is a Chicago-born lawyer and the daughter of immigrants from Taiwan. Coming in second and winning the right to be Wu’s challenger in November was Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, also the daughter of immigrants — a Tunisian father and a Polish mother.
Close behind Essaibi George were two Black women, Councilor Andrea Campbell and acting mayor Kim Janey.
You have no doubt already noticed that the top four are all women of color — this in a city that had never had a Black or female mayor until Janey assumed the job in an acting capacity after President Biden named former mayor Marty Walsh as his labor secretary.
The female council members, who had proudly dubbed themselves “sisters in service,” together amassed roughly 95 percent of the ballots. Most of the rest went to John Barros, the city’s former chief of economic development, who is Black.
The dispersion of the Black vote among three Black candidates — Campbell, Janey and Barros — almost certainly prevented one of them from making the runoff. Both Campbell and Janey, who nearly tied at just under 20 percent of the vote each, ran about 3 points behind Essaibi-George.
Wu’s city council colleague and supporter Lydia Edwards is another breakthrough figure in a city that Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, one of the greatest NBA figures ever, once called “a flea market of racism.” Shortly before Wu addressed the crowd on Tuesday, she invoked the cinematic classic “Good Will Hunting” to sum up the new Boston.
It is, Edwards said, no longer “a Ben Affleck/Matt Damon cliche. I feel I am part of Boston and accents from around the world are Boston.”
In truth, she notes, the city began changing demographically and politically long ago. State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, a Democrat and a Wu supporter, said the transformation goes beyond its growing population of color. Old White ethnic enclaves, neighborhoods that were once overwhelmingly Irish or Italian, are also breaking up.
And as in many other prosperous new economy cities, young, affluent newcomers have driven up the cost of housing. “Working-class people of many backgrounds have found themselves pushed out,” Edwards said.
These day-to-day problems will bring the race back down to earth over the next seven weeks. The choice between Wu and Essaibi George will, as the Boston Globe’s veteran columnist Adrian Walker wrote, be a test of how much change voters really want.
Wu, who ran about 11 points ahead of Essaibi George on Tuesday and led her by 20 points in one head-to-head poll, is the favorite. Endorsed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), her former law professor, Wu is a proud progressive who built ties all over the city and is the favorite of the city’s large cohort of under-40 voters.
Essaibi George is the candidate for old-school Boston, dubbed the race’s “moderate” (though she called labels “lazy”), trying to replicate the coalition that elected Walsh. (He has endorsed no one, but his mother appeared at the polls with Essaibi George.) She sent a message by holding her victory party at the venue favored by Walsh in past campaigns, and she spoke to a crowd dotted with union members. She secured her runoff spot by winning big in the traditionally high-turnout, White working-class and middle-class precincts in Dorchester, South Boston and West Roxbury.
Wu and Essaibi George, 47, signaled they saw their confrontation in similar terms.
Wu said voters had to decide whether they wanted “bold solutions” or “we nibble around the edges of the status quo.”
Essaibi George, who has support of many police officers and firefighters and has promised to put more cops on the street, dubbed herself “pragmatic,” took a shot at Wu’s “academic” ideas, and told reporters on Wednesday that many of Wu’s plans “unfortunately are very unrealistic.”
“You will not find me on a soapbox,” Essaibi George told her supporters on election night.
Essaibi George will court more conservative voters while trying not to look like a conservative. Wu will try to unite progressive voters, many of whom supported Campbell, and reach beyond her base by cultivating an image of quiet, open-spirited competence.
This is what change usually looks like. The old rarely disappears entirely, all of a sudden. But four women in Boston have shown the world that the cradle of the American Revolution still has some rebellion in it.