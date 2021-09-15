Others, such as journalist and author Jean Guerrero, seemed less worried about the possibility of a Latino backlash against Newsom at the polls than a potential enthusiasm gap between Hispanic voters and other, more energized groups. In a series of columns on the recall, Guerrero cautioned against apathy, decrying the Newsom campaign’s sluggish Latino outreach. Indifference toward the recall had also been a concern for activists. Angelica Salas, of the influential organization CHIRLA, told CNN that Latino voters seemed “unsure about why they are having to vote in a nontraditional election year — along with some apathy about the effort.”
For Newsom, both outcomes would have been dramatic and could have cost him his job. But the differences between active antagonism and pervasive indifference among Latino voters are vast, as are their implications, both in California and on a national scale.
In the end, Newsom suffered from neither.
According to preliminary exit polls and early vote analysis, the enthusiasm gap didn’t materialize. A clear majority of early-voting Latinos identified as Democrats. “Latinos voting in the #CArecall since in-person voting opened are still mostly Dems,” tweeted Michael Rios, a UCLA research analyst. “No evidence of Latino voters shifting to the GOP!” Latino turnout, long a headache for the Newsom campaign, seemed to have exceeded expectations. Early CNN exit polls reported Latinos making up 25 percent of the recall electorate, a six percentage point jump over the most recent gubernatorial election in the state.
Latino voters in California did not punish Newsom, either, but he did suffer a decrease in support. According to exit polls, 58 percent of Latinos rejected the recall, a solid majority, but still six percentage points less than Newsom’s 2018 numbers with Latinos. Anger against the imperiled governor may not have been enough to turn Latinos against Newsom, but the election should offer lessons that both Newsom and the Democratic Party must learn, and quickly.
If exit poll numbers hold, Newsom will have seen an eight percentage point drop in support among Latino men. The shift might not seem sizable, but it carries a clear warning: Latino men have been moving steadily to the right. Their growing support of Donald Trump in Texas in 2021 and their recent drift away from Newsom fits a larger trend. Newsom may have survived to serve out his term, but California’s next gubernatorial election is just around the corner. Next year, Larry Elder, the controversial talk-show host who would have become governor had Newsom lost the recall, could be on the ballot. Despite Elder’s Trumpist rhetoric on immigration and race, and his public sympathy for the likes of Stephen Miller, 58 percent of Latino men voted for him on Tuesday, more than any other demographic.
Caveat, Democrats.