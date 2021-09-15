If exit poll numbers hold, Newsom will have seen an eight percentage point drop in support among Latino men. The shift might not seem sizable, but it carries a clear warning: Latino men have been moving steadily to the right. Their growing support of Donald Trump in Texas in 2021 and their recent drift away from Newsom fits a larger trend. Newsom may have survived to serve out his term, but California’s next gubernatorial election is just around the corner. Next year, Larry Elder, the controversial talk-show host who would have become governor had Newsom lost the recall, could be on the ballot. Despite Elder’s Trumpist rhetoric on immigration and race, and his public sympathy for the likes of Stephen Miller, 58 percent of Latino men voted for him on Tuesday, more than any other demographic.