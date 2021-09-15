Fraud would have been nearly impossible to pull off given the transparent access outsiders had to individual election data before the votes were ever counted. County registrars made individual voter data available each day, so people could see who specifically had returned their ballots. This allowed groups such as Political Data Inc. to publish a daily update of the state of the recall. The Political Data tracker showed down to the precinct level the party, age and race of every voter who had returned a ballot. Those who believe in the voter-fraud myth could easily have used this data to uncover fraudulently cast ballots well before they could have mattered. The fact that no such anti-fraud entity even tried to do this shows how unserious these claims are.