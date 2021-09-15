“With public servants whose sole thought is the good of the State the prosperity of the State is assured,” he promised, “exaction and extortion from the people will be at an end, in every material aspect advancement will be ours, development and progress will follow as a matter of course, and popular government will be perpetuated.”
What Johnson did not anticipate was that the Republican Party of 2021 would become so unmoored from his idealized vision of democracy that it would use the recall process to try to set the very concept of “popular government” on fire.
Tuesday’s recall election in California was only the latest evidence of how dark and delusional is the place to which former president Donald Trump has led his party.
It was the product of the same undemocratic impulses that have sparked a phony “audit" of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona, which is likely to be soon replicated elsewhere; that have stoked unfounded fears of fraud, undermining confidence in the electoral system; that have given GOP officials cover in states across the map to pass measures that will make it harder for people to vote.
The party seems willing to do whatever it takes to win, with the exception of putting forward a set of palatable ideas that might make more people vote for Republicans.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) easily beat back the effort to recall him, an exercise that cost the state an estimated quarter-billion dollars.
But that result was, in many respects, preordained by arithmetic. Newsom is a politician who is not particularly likable, and who has committed his share of political blunders. However, he has committed no malfeasance and leads one of the bluest states in the country.
Republicans have not won statewide office in California since Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 2006 reelection. Indeed, they have become such a minority in California that they now practically count as a third party. Only 24.1 percent of registered voters there declare themselves to be part of the GOP, which is barely half the number who count themselves as Democrats and roughly the same as the share who register as independents.
The larger point is this: Such a radically undemocratic exercise should never have happened. That the recall effort even made it as far as it did says something about the ridiculously low threshold set under the system that Johnson set up, apparently never imagining that politics would become the blood sport that it has. All it took to force an election was collecting signatures totaling 12 percent of the ballots cast in the previous gubernatorial contest — just under 1.5 million in a state of nearly more than 22 million voters.
Even so, recall elections were something that rarely happened in California in the past — including Tuesday’s vote, only 11 times against state officials of all levels since the process was added to the state constitution, and only once before involving a governor.
There is little reason to be hopeful that Republicans will be chastened by the walloping they got on Tuesday. Their leading candidate to replace Newsom, should voters have voted in favor of his recall, was talk-radio host Larry Elder, who ran as a virtual clone of Trump and followed his playbook right down to making preemptive claims of fraud.
That in conceding the election Elder called for his supporters to be “gracious in defeat” probably said more about the lopsided margin by which voters opted not to eject Newsom from office. Would Elder have been so magnanimous if, say, the recall had been defeated by five or 10 points rather than nearly 30 points?
None of this, it should be stipulated, should give Democrats more confidence about their prospects in next year’s midterm elections, where Republicans need to pick up only a small number of seats to regain control of both the House and the Senate. Off-year elections are historically difficult for the party of a first-term president, Republicans hold the upper hand in redistricting, and key contests will be taking place in areas where the partisan divide is less pronounced than it is in statewide races in California.
If anything, the lengths to which Republicans were willing to go in their Golden State suicide mission speak to the reality that there is nothing they will not try if it gives them even a glimmer of a chance to regain power.