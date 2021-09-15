The larger point is this: Such a radically undemocratic exercise should never have happened. That the recall effort even made it as far as it did says something about the ridiculously low threshold set under the system that Johnson set up, apparently never imagining that politics would become the blood sport that it has. All it took to force an election was collecting signatures totaling 12 percent of the ballots cast in the previous gubernatorial contest — just under 1.5 million in a state of nearly more than 22 million voters.