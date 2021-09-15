You’re probably not against your insurance company. You’re not particularly for it, either. You don’t get misty eyed when you see your insurance company’s logo. You accept you need insurance as an inevitable fact of modern life, but you’re not about to go and sing your insurance company a song. You might, in some cases, kind of like it, but your relationship with it is basically transactional: You send it money every month, and you want to be sure you get as much benefit out of it as possible when you need it.