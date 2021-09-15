Nobody’s going to, say, do away with the single-payer health model for the simple reason that 86 percent of Canadians support it. Nobody is going to seriously change the broad strokes of economic policy. Even cannabis legalization — which was just approved three years ago — is no longer really controversial, with 64 percent in support. Americans haven’t had an election like that — with style and nuance dividing the parties more than basic policies — since Dwight D. Eisenhower vs. Adlai Stevenson in 1956.
As an immigrant from a failed state, the low stakes of power are like a balm. In my native Venezuela, every election was a life-or-death struggle with everything to play for: our democracy, our humanity, our freedom. Now, I’m asked to chip in on nothing weightier than whether the federal government should help pay for day care through a tax credit or a block grant to the provinces. I won’t lie: It feels good.
You might think the low stakes deprive voters of real choice, but I find the opposite is true. With no party advocating crazy or dangerous ideas, voters have the luxury of really choosing from a range of enticing alternatives. I could easily see myself voting for the Liberals, whose record in power really hasn’t been terrible, or for the Conservatives, whose new leader appears perfectly sane and competent. I could imagine backing the Greens, whose hard line on climate change I fully back, and even for the left-wing New Democrats, who’ve kept the Liberals honest since the previous election.
But in the end, I’m voting for none of those. I’m voting for the Bloc Quebecois.
To be sure, Quebec’s regional party is an oddity in Ottawa: Proudly uninterested in forming a government, the Bloc exists entirely to help redirect powers and tax revenues back to the French-speaking province. As a Montrealer … I like that.
Sure, the Bloc has its roots in Quebec’s tumultuous pro-sovereignty movement of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. But these days the Quebec independence debate is pretty much settled: 64 percent of Quebecers agree — some enthusiastically, others ruefully — that Quebec will remain within Canada.
The question remains, though: On what terms? And the Bloc’s answer is unequivocal: On Quebec’s terms, thank you very much.
As the sovereignty debate recedes, the Bloc embodies a new nationalist consensus that insists on Quebec having the broadest authority possible over its own affairs. That doesn’t just mean on health and education, but on immigration and refugee policy, environmental legislation and economic strategy. Within Quebec, the view that everything that can be decided in-province should be decided in-province isn’t really controversial.
The Bloc’s platform says exactly nothing about independence, or about separation, and the word sovereignty appears exactly once, in the context of defending Quebec’s “environmental sovereignty” to enact tougher CO² standards than Canada. What the Bloc does call for, at length, is improving the deal the province gets out of Canada: more funding for Quebec pensioners, more provincial powers over immigration, more funding for Quebec hospitals, for arts and culture programs in Quebec, a strengthened unemployment insurance program for Quebec. And, especially, a hard stop to federal encroachment into provincial prerogatives.
The party’s pitch to voters is straightforward. The Bloc is going to Ottawa with one objective and one objective only: to be a loud, insistent, intransigent voice for Quebec’s interests.
Because the Bloc grasps something else about the new Quebec consensus that’s seldom put into so many words, but that permeates political life here: Quebecers relate to Canada the way you relate to your insurance company.
You’re probably not against your insurance company. You’re not particularly for it, either. You don’t get misty eyed when you see your insurance company’s logo. You accept you need insurance as an inevitable fact of modern life, but you’re not about to go and sing your insurance company a song. You might, in some cases, kind of like it, but your relationship with it is basically transactional: You send it money every month, and you want to be sure you get as much benefit out of it as possible when you need it.
That’s strikingly different from the way people in the rest of Canada relate to the country. In Ontario, say, or New Brunswick, people relate to the Maple Leaf flag fluttering in the wind the way Americans react to the Stars and Stripes: with a deep identification that operates at the level of emotion. In Quebec, that kind of reaction isn’t unheard of, but it’s not nearly as common as the transactional one that sees Ottawa as just a bureaucracy for divvying up the tax pie.
The Bloc is the one party in this election that gets that and isn’t afraid to campaign on it. They want me to send them to Ottaway to fight for Quebec. And that’s why, next Monday, they’re going to get my vote.