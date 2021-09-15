But there is still time for the Biden administration to course correct. The Egyptian regime must be made to feel that the full range of the administration’s policy toolbox is on the table if it fails to make tangible progress on human rights. The administration should work to sanction human rights abusers in Egypt — privately and publicly — and push for a time-bound fulfillment of seven steps identified by Egyptian civil society to stop the deteriorating human rights situation, with meaningful consequences. It should also make clear to the Egyptian regime that more of next year’s aid is on the line.