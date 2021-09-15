In fact, the grave error is Mr. Henry’s own — for stonewalling and then obstructing an investigation that has further destabilized Haiti following not only the murder of the head of state but also, in quick succession, a devastating earthquake and tropical storm. If, as was alleged by the now-replaced prosecutor, Bed-Ford Claude, Mr. Henry spoke twice by telephone soon after the killing to one of the chief suspects at the scene — a former government official who is now on the lam — he must say why. To continue refusing only deepens suspicions that the prime minister had a hand in the slaying.