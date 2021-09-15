By focusing on Trump, Democrats avoided grappling with the consequences of one-party control in Sacramento. The state saw its population shrink last year for the first time in its 171-year history, partly a result of out-migration to places with lower taxes, more affordable housing, fewer homeless people, less crime and less traffic. Just over half of the 6 in 10 voters who said the cost of living in their part of California is unmanageable voted to recall Newsom, according to the exit poll. The governor prevailed because he won three quarters of those who said they can manage the economic challenges of living there.