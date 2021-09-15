The AUKUS plan for joint weapons development was welcomed by Christian Brose, former staff director for the Senate Armed Services Committee and a leading advocate of military modernization. “We need to think of this initiative as a common defense-industrial-technology base,” he said in an interview. “The only way we’re going to stay in this game is to move faster, in concert with our allies.” Brose is now chief strategy officer at Anduril Industries, a defense start-up.