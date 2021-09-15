I watched the developments in Golden State politics this year with a mix of worry and annoyance. A coalition led by the state’s conservatives collected enough signatures to force a recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. And the California Democratic establishment, instead of coalescing around an alternative candidate in case voters decided to oust the incumbent, doubled down on Newsom. They convinced all of the state’s prominent Democratic officials to stay out of the race. And they urged rank-and-file Democrats to vote “no” on recalling Newsom and then leave blank the part of their ballot where they could choose among the 46 people running to replace the governor.