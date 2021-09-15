All this explains why we haven’t seen the saber-rattling nuclear tests or mega-missile launches from North Korea that we would normally expect in the first year of an American presidency. Remember when Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sat huddled over reports of North Korean missile tests during dinner at Mar-a-Lago only three weeks after his inauguration? Or when Obama was greeted with a rocket launch in April 2009 only to be followed by a nuclear test during Obama’s first memorial day weekend as president? Thus far, Biden has had to deal with none of that — despite events that usually provoke North Korea, like a U.S.-South Korea summit (May) or U.S.-South Korea military exercises (August).