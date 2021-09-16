Biden has made other recent inroads to combat Chinese aggression. The strategically located Philippines had been tilting toward Beijing under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte but has begun to reverse course. Its defense secretary recently visited Washington to ask for advanced military equipment to help it defend its interests in the South China Sea, which China claims as its own despite an international court ruling against it. The Philippines will elect a new president next May, with Duterte trying to circumvent a ban on his reelection by running as his party’s vice-presidential nominee. The United States has already cleared the sale of F-16 fighter jets to the ally, and should consider making further sales or grants of more advanced weaponry available next year if Duterte fails in his bid.