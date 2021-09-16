After I got my jabs, I assumed, as I think most people did, that that was that. I was ready to go back to eating inside my favorite restaurants. I made plans to start going back into the office. I took my first airplane trips in more than a year. I felt invulnerable, knowing that I almost surely would not become infected with covid-19 — and that if I did, the virus definitely would not make me seriously ill, send me to the hospital or kill me.