In coming months, the committee will dig deeply into not just the mob assault, but the events leading up to it and those that came after. That includes the role of Republicans themselves in promoting the “Stop the Steal” rally and the lies about the election, the conversations Trump had with Republicans about his intentions for Jan. 6, Trump’s efforts to manipulate the Justice Department and other agencies, and the profound alarm that set in at the highest levels of the government about what was happening.