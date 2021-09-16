Floorcore: Everything is on the floor, but that is on purpose for aesthetic reasons.

Drawercore: All cabinets and drawers are left open after things are retrieved from them, but it’s fine because it is a curated vibe.

Havishamcore: Some cake has been left out for a while; I am still wearing the same clothes as a year ago; spiders.

Rochestercore: Decor and furnishings are pretty standard fare, but everything that seemed like it could be a problem has been shoved into the attic.

Poecore: What is that Thumping from the floorboards? What is that yowling from the walls? What is that scratching noise from the wainscoting? No, do not call anyone; it’s an aesthetic!

Shirleyjacksoncore: House refuses to become clean, but it’s because it hates you

Smaugcore: Cluttercore, but literally, and all the clutter is piled into a big heap so you can sit on it and marvel at it and protect it from burglars.

Thanoscore: Have eliminated half of items in house at random; was attempting Kondocore , but something went very wrong.

Borrowercore: Living quarters entirely furnished with items stolen from the larger family in whose home you reside; enormous teaspoon in the middle of the dining room is a statement piece.

Garfieldcore: Have been unable to respond to a single email for months because I overcommitted to Garfieldcore aesthetic (too busy hating Mondays, eating lasagna and lacking opposable thumbs).

Pollockcore: Started repainting the house normally but then got mad and just threw some paint around, but it’s fine because what resulted is Pollockcore.

Monetcore: House decorated in such a way that it looks much better from far off.

Botticellicore: Giving up on the indoors and getting dressed; going to dwell in a glade and have perfect hair

Boschcore: House full of helmeted imps and butts of unclear provenance playing trumpets , what is going on in this house, I think that is a fire.

Menageriecore: House must be kept full of tiny glass animals to impress gentleman callers.

Kafkacore: Please no one come over on the off chance I might have transformed into a big bug.

Dickinsoncore: Please no one come over, just in general.

Thoreaucore: Please no one come over except for my mother, who will come and pick up my laundry , and I will feel superior about it.

Godotcore: Please someone come over who maybe will fix things because I can’t do anything until this happens.

Thermidorcore: All objects in the house that serve no revolutionary purpose have been purged ; today we are saluting wheat

Redwallcore: It is not a rodent problem, it is an aesthetic, and they are feasting

Mordorcore: The age of Men is over, the time of the Orc has come! House full of purloined jewelry, no lighting whatsoever except rotating flame eye; one does not simply walk into house.

Planetcorecore: Everything is MAGMA!