Frankly, I am a little disappointed that “cluttercore” and “goblincore” are not much messier. I thought finally I had an aesthetic excuse! But no. In light of this disappointment, I have come up with some new aesthetics that conveniently also offer cover for my lifestyle.
- Floorcore: Everything is on the floor, but that is on purpose for aesthetic reasons.
- Drawercore: All cabinets and drawers are left open after things are retrieved from them, but it’s fine because it is a curated vibe.
- Havishamcore: Some cake has been left out for a while; I am still wearing the same clothes as a year ago; spiders.
- Rochestercore: Decor and furnishings are pretty standard fare, but everything that seemed like it could be a problem has been shoved into the attic.
- Poecore: What is that Thumping from the floorboards? What is that yowling from the walls? What is that scratching noise from the wainscoting? No, do not call anyone; it’s an aesthetic!
- Shirleyjacksoncore: House refuses to become clean, but it’s because it hates you.
- Smaugcore: Cluttercore, but literally, and all the clutter is piled into a big heap so you can sit on it and marvel at it and protect it from burglars.
- Thanoscore: Have eliminated half of items in house at random; was attempting Kondocore, but something went very wrong.
- Borrowercore: Living quarters entirely furnished with items stolen from the larger family in whose home you reside; enormous teaspoon in the middle of the dining room is a statement piece.
- Garfieldcore: Have been unable to respond to a single email for months because I overcommitted to Garfieldcore aesthetic (too busy hating Mondays, eating lasagna and lacking opposable thumbs).
- Pollockcore: Started repainting the house normally but then got mad and just threw some paint around, but it’s fine because what resulted is Pollockcore.
- Monetcore: House decorated in such a way that it looks much better from far off.
- Botticellicore: Giving up on the indoors and getting dressed; going to dwell in a glade and have perfect hair.
- Boschcore: House full of helmeted imps and butts of unclear provenance playing trumpets, what is going on in this house, I think that is a fire.
- Menageriecore: House must be kept full of tiny glass animals to impress gentleman callers.
- Kafkacore: Please no one come over on the off chance I might have transformed into a big bug.
- Dickinsoncore: Please no one come over, just in general.
- Thoreaucore: Please no one come over except for my mother, who will come and pick up my laundry, and I will feel superior about it.
- Godotcore: Please someone come over who maybe will fix things because I can’t do anything until this happens.
- Thermidorcore: All objects in the house that serve no revolutionary purpose have been purged; today we are saluting wheat!
- Redwallcore: It is not a rodent problem, it is an aesthetic, and they are feasting.
- Mordorcore: The age of Men is over, the time of the Orc has come! House full of purloined jewelry, no lighting whatsoever except rotating flame eye; one does not simply walk into house.
- Planetcorecore: Everything is MAGMA!
- Ignorecore: Totally fine, nothing to see here! Anything that seems wrong, messy or out of place here is deliberate and 100 percent because of a carefully selected aesthetic.