The committee hailed the women who testified — who also included Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman — and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray apologized for the failures of the FBI in handling the cases, which allowed Mr. Nassar to continue for more than a year to molest more than 70 girls and women under the guise of medical treatment. No question the women who testified showed great bravery. Ms. Raisman said it was hard for her to speak at the hearing, and recounted how after she first publicly spoke about her abuse, she couldn’t stand up in the shower and had to sit on the floor of the tub to wash her hair. There have been times since when she was so sick from the trauma that she had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. “This might take me months to recover,” she said. “I just wanted to make that clear.”