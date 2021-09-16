Six percent is not an impressive figure unto itself, and it’s likely the party will not win a single parliamentary seat. Yet the Green Party won zero seats and 4.3 percent of the popular vote in the 2004 general election and was nevertheless swiftly institutionalized by the media. Proclaimed one of Canada’s “major parties,” the Greens were subsequently granted routine inclusion in things such as prime-ministerial candidate debates, media interviews and election graphics — a finger on the scale that undeniably helped the party survive, if not necessarily thrive. If the PPC eclipses the Greens’ 2004 showing (to say nothing of the Green vote in this election), then Canada could be looking at the biggest change to its party system in 17 years — assuming the generosity extended to the Greens is returned in kind.