So where was Milley’s pushback when Biden decided to withdraw those last 2,500 U.S. forces on a political timetable, so the evacuation would be completed by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks? Where were his dire warnings of an impending Saigon-like disaster? In an interview with George Stephanopoulos, Biden claimed that none of his military advisers had recommended leaving a residual force. But Milley knew better. Politico reported in April that “Milley, Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie and Afghanistan forces commander Gen. Austin Miller believe that a force of 3,000 to 5,000 is required to conduct counterterrorism and as leverage to force the Taliban to negotiate.“ Milley feared that anything less would lead to a “repeat of what happened in Iraq after the U.S. drawdown in 2011” when the Islamic State rose from the ashes and spread its murderous tentacles across the globe.