And Warnock, according to people involved in the voting rights negotiations, is doing a lot of prodding in private. Behind the scenes in recent months, he has urged Biden, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.), Manchin and others not to give up on passing a voting rights bill this year. In private he adds an additional argument to his case, and one that might be more motivating to Democrats who want to hold their majorities in Congress: It will be harder for candidates such as Warnock to win elections if GOP voting laws stay on the books.