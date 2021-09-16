After the withdrawal of U.S. troops, the United States needs regional partners that can engage with the Taliban, keep the Kabul airport open and help prevent a state collapse under a zealous Taliban regime — or at least stave off unpleasant headlines long enough for the Western public opinion to forget the debacle.
Pakistan’s security services have long supported the Taliban and no doubt view the rapid fall of Afghanistan as a strategic gain of sorts — one that increases Pakistan’s influence as a security partner for Washington. For Qatar, which has hosted talks with Taliban leadership and has offered help to operate the Kabul airport, it is a chance to increase visibility on the world stage.
But the most curious in the list of Taliban-whisperers is Turkey, with its long secular history and NATO status. Afghanistan itself has little strategic value for Turkey, which sits on the edge of Europe and the Middle East and is already buried deep in conflicts in Syria and Libya. But as early as May, Turkey’s government offered to send Turkish troops to protect Kabul airport after the U.S. withdrawal. That deal is now dead, due to the Taliban’s speedy takeover of the country, but Turks have been instrumental with evacuations and are providing technical assistance to operate the Kabul airport, alongside Qatar.
Unlike other NATO countries, Turkey has also kept its embassy open, and that provides an important link to the Taliban regime. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been sending conciliatory messages to the Taliban leadership, even offering to meet them. Not surprisingly, Turkey was one of the six countries, alongside Russia and China, invited to the announcement ceremony for the new Taliban government.
But what’s in it for Turkey?
Turkey’s interest in Afghanistan has nothing to do with that country and everything to do with Erdogan’s desire to repair ties with the West. Relations with the United States and NATO allies have been on ice for some time due to Turkey’s authoritarian turn, rapprochement with Russia, and assertive moves in eastern Mediterranean, Syria and the Caucasus.
Finding his country regionally isolated and economically broken, Erdogan is now seeking a course correction of sorts. With his popularity in decline in polls, the Turkish leader knows that unless he can fix the economy — which will involve fixing Turkey’s toxic international image — he may not be re-elected in 2023. Over the past several months, he has reached out to regional rivals such as Israel, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and is now striving for better relations with Washington and Europe.
By jumping into the foray in Afghanistan, Ankara seems to have calculated that Turkey could mend ties with the Biden administration and remind NATO of its geopolitical significance in an age of great power competition.
This gambit is paying off. Early in the new administration, Turkey was an undesired partner, with Washington signaling that it no longer regarded Erdogan’s Turkey as a lynchpin of U.S. foreign policy towards the region. President Biden refused for months to talk to the Turkish leader and did what no previous president dared, declaring the mass killings of Armenians in 1915 a genocide. The administration’s tough love was coupled with a string of official statements that criticized Turkey’s human rights record.
All that seems to have changed. Amid negotiations to send Turkish peacekeepers to Kabul airport in mid-June, Biden met with Erdogan in Brussels. By all accounts, the meeting went well, with no real U.S. pressure on human rights and Russian missiles.
But what Turkish and U.S. policymakers miss is the fact that Turkey could offer so much more than just being a security provider in regional conflicts. The country’s real richness is its diverse and vibrant society, not its security bureaucracy. It would have been much easier for Erdogan to reestablish Turkey’s global prestige by taking steps to meet the demands of Turkish people internally — steps such as loosening his tight grip on politics, engaging with civil society and bringing back some semblance of the rule of law. The country’s authoritarian turn has made Ankara a symbol of democracy’s global retreat — and Erdogan its poster child. Instead of engaging with the Taliban in a dubious political gambit, he should restore democracy at home.
Recently, Erdogan penned a book, “A Fairer World is Possible,” arguing that the global system is deeply unjust and requires amendments. But surely the real adjustment should start here in Turkey. Ankara could end up improving ties with the Biden administration by engaging with the Taliban — but that won’t fix Turkey’s problems. Nor will it satisfy millions of voters who want to see a return to democracy.