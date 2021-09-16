But what Turkish and U.S. policymakers miss is the fact that Turkey could offer so much more than just being a security provider in regional conflicts. The country’s real richness is its diverse and vibrant society, not its security bureaucracy. It would have been much easier for Erdogan to reestablish Turkey’s global prestige by taking steps to meet the demands of Turkish people internally — steps such as loosening his tight grip on politics, engaging with civil society and bringing back some semblance of the rule of law. The country’s authoritarian turn has made Ankara a symbol of democracy’s global retreat — and Erdogan its poster child. Instead of engaging with the Taliban in a dubious political gambit, he should restore democracy at home.