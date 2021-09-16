At a time when the United States and Europe are considering using additional doses for boosters, many poor countries look askance. We’ve supported the argument this should not be a zero-sum game — that both boosters and global needs should be met. Now it is time to prove it can be done. Mr. Biden should use the summit to reach tangible outcomes to help the global south. This is even more important at a time when the Covax forecast for deliveries is 25 percent lower than in June, largely because of supply troubles.