Mr. Biden has endorsed the goal of vaccinating the globe, and the United States has pledged about 600 million doses to other countries, including through the multilateral Covax facility for poorer nations. A draft document for the summit sets a goal of full vaccination of at least 70 percent of people in all income categories by this time next year. But promises and goals have already come and gone. The reality remains: The world is badly divided between the immunized haves and have-nots.
Globally, 5.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, but 80 percent have been in high- and upper-middle income countries, according to the World Health Organization. Only 2 percent have been administered in Africa. “High-income countries have now administered almost 100 doses for every 100 people, but low-income countries have only been able to administer 1.5 doses for every 100 people,” according to a WHO statement. Wealthy nations have promised to donate more than 1 billion doses, but the WHO says that less than 15 percent of them have been made available so far.
At a time when the United States and Europe are considering using additional doses for boosters, many poor countries look askance. We’ve supported the argument this should not be a zero-sum game — that both boosters and global needs should be met. Now it is time to prove it can be done. Mr. Biden should use the summit to reach tangible outcomes to help the global south. This is even more important at a time when the Covax forecast for deliveries is 25 percent lower than in June, largely because of supply troubles.
Building new vaccine manufacturing around the globe is an optimal solution, but due to the complexity of it, can only be a long-term objective. Although Mr. Biden earlier supported a waiver on intellectual property rights on the covid shots, World Trade Organization negotiations have stalled. What needs to happen now is to accelerate dose delivery to lower- and middle-income countries. As the White House plan for the summit notes, rich countries could swap places in delivery schedules with poorer countries, and expedite delivery of those doses already pledged. It would be a major boost if India, a major vaccine manufacturer and supplier to Covax, will resume exports, which were stopped during its recent surge of infections.
China has been adept at vaccine diplomacy in poor corners of the world — and earning goodwill points. The summit is a chance for Mr. Biden to show that the United States will live up to his goal of becoming “the world’s arsenal of vaccines.” It is the right thing to do because the only way to truly extinguish the pandemic anywhere is to stop it everywhere.