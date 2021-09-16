Ms. Ayala, a cybersecurity specialist and a well liked lawmaker representing Prince William County, was elected to the House of Delegates in 2018 and advanced quickly to become a top Democratic vote wrangler in Richmond. Her compelling personal story — her Salvadoran-born father died from gun violence and she struggled as a young mother without health insurance for her son — resonates with many voters. Meanwhile, the Jamaican-born Ms. Sears, who served a single term as a state legislator 20 years ago and last year was national chair of Black Americans to Re-elect the President, has floundered. She publicly backed Texas’s draconian antiabortion law, then fired most of her campaign staff. Ms. Ayala is the better choice.