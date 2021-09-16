But our greatest sin is to have left without first overseeing an exodus of those who were desperate to run from a barbaric theocracy. We did a portion of the saving at the last minute, and those tens of thousands who did escape will be forever grateful for the 11 Marines, one Navy corpsman and one Army soldier who gave their lives that those refugees might live. But for 20 years, we pretended that some sort of middle ground might emerge between darkest midnight and dawn of democracy. Turns out there wasn’t, and yet we owed an exit to those who relied on the false hope.