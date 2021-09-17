The false statement statute requires that the lie to the government be material, meaning that it had at least the potential to influence a government decision. The materiality standard sets a very low bar, but this case is definitely in danger of tripping over it. It isn’t clear how the alleged lie could have influenced anything the FBI did. The indictment does not claim the FBI would not have investigated had Sussmann identified his clients, only that it might have felt differently about the origins of the data.