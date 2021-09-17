As public education and community leaders in D.C., we see two pressures that existed before the pandemic but have been exacerbated by it. First, our students are not only learners. We must also attend to their social, emotional and mental well-being for them to thrive in the classroom. Second, because of historical and growing inequities, schools had to expand to provide everything from mental health counseling to access to food, on top of ensuring students reach standards. Educators had to rapidly create new models of learning. And they did all of this while managing the impact on their own lives and their families’ needs. Asking so much of our educators is not sustainable and has pushed teacher morale to historic lows. Even pre-pandemic, a study by the Rand Corp. found the most common reason for teachers changing careers and retiring early was the stress and difficulty of teaching.