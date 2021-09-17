All such concerns are mostly matters of faith, philosophy and tradition. What most of us know from experience is that when it comes to a dead body, there’s no one there. The body is merely a vessel for our being-ness. I confirmed this more than 25 years ago when my father died. During a private moment with his embalmed body, I knocked on his chest — his “temple,” as he often referred to our bodies. “Take care of your temple,” he’d say, usually while mixing a cocktail and smoking a cigarette. “Anyone home?” I asked because I knew he would have laughed at that. He might as well have been made of wood.