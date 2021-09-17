A longtime resident of the neighborhood around Columbian Harmony recalled to The Post in 1982 that “they placed the bones in boxes the size of tissue boxes” as machinery was used to dig up graves over the course of two years. “Generally, there was some concern about whether or not all of the bodies were actually moved,” said then-Ward 5 D.C. Council member William Spaulding. Local papers reported that coffins and human remains were unearthed and damaged by bulldozers at least twice in the 1970s. As recently as 2014, an archaeological survey in one section of the site showed that most of that area was still filled with remains and, in some cases, entire coffins. If this sample is representative, then thousands of people may still be buried in the vicinity of the Metro station and under the buildings and parking lots that surround it. To this day, the city has not acknowledged that most of those buried at the site might never have been moved. Those who did go to Landover ended up in mass graves without individual markers or even a complete list of names displayed to show who was buried there.