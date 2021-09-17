That’s highly unlikely to be true. Americans are sitting on trillions of dollars of savings they accrued during the pandemic, largely because of the stimulus checks that were sent to people regardless of their need. Personal income is also much higher today than it was before the pandemic, despite the fact that millions are still without work. That’s because the federal government continues to give trillions of dollars a year to people who never lost their jobs or saw their wages cut. The increased child tax credit, something almost all Americans with young children now get monthly, is just one example of how people who have made it through the pandemic relatively unscathed economically have money to spend they never had before.