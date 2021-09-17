“But mostly he remembers Ted Franklin’s eyes — the devastation, the shock, the sadness. ‘They are penetrating,’ Malvo said in a rare media interview from prison. ‘It is the worst sort of pain I have ever seen in my life.‘ ”
The snipers’ victims were random choices — people who were engaged in the banal actions of living their lives: shopping, filling their cars with gas, walking on a beach, mowing a lawn, closing up a store — all intended to obscure the non-random killing of a woman at a home belonging to friends of Muhammad’s ex-wife, a killing Malvo blithely labeled “a test.”
Malvo’s lawyers claim the Supreme Court ruling that mandatory life-without-parole sentences are unconstitutional for juveniles unless the judge takes into account whether the crime is a product of “transient immaturity” or if the crime committed reflects “rare . . . irreparable corruption.” Solomon, much less mental health and legal “experts,” cannot distinguish the two. Maryland’s Court of Appeals has decided to hold a “bypass” review in Malvo’s case. It will hear arguments in January.
There are five generally recognized purposes of punishment in criminal law: deterrence, incapacitation, rehabilitation, retribution and restitution.
Depending on one’s political philosophy, only some of these are mentioned in persuasive arguments favoring tough or lenient sentencing. Regardless, “incapacitation,” or making a defendant unable to commit crimes through incarceration or execution, is simply not often mentioned in public debate. One cannot go for hours without hearing about the preeminently important “rehabilitation.”
When the D.C. snipers terrorized the area in 2002, Malvo was less than four months shy of his 18th birthday. The age of majority is 18 in both Maryland and Virginia.
If the law says that about 100 days short of being 18 is sufficient to release Malvo, then, as Charles Dickens’s Mr. Bumble would say, the law is an idiot.
The Post described plainly the horrors that Malvo and Muhammad wreaked:
Malvo and Muhammad shot 13 people, 10 fatally, in the Washington area in October 2002. They are also suspected of killings in Washington State, Arizona, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia. Muhammad was convicted in 2003 of killing Dean Harold Meyers in Manassas, sentenced to death and executed in 2009. Malvo was convicted of two counts of capital murder in the shooting of Linda Franklin in Falls Church, and pleaded guilty to two more shootings in Spotsylvania County. Both were also convicted of six murders in Maryland.
Malvo’s lawyers tried to plead insanity, a frequent ruse for which failure has no consequences, and had a neurologist claim that he demonstrated inappropriate affect by being inappropriately “cheerful” (“goofy affect”) and claimed he was “brainwashed.”
The United States is filled with people and organizations who seem to have a prurient interest in mitigating punishment, releasing criminals and making a test, with no consequences to themselves, of whether people have been “rehabilitated.” The American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center (to which I have been a donor for more than 35 years) and Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth are among them.
They all emphasize rehabilitation and almost never emphasize incapacitation when discussing the purposes of incarceration.
A study from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, including data from 2005 to 2014 from the National Corrections Reporting Program, the FBI’s Interstate Identification Index and the International Justice and Public Safety Network, reported the following stunning facts, all before the 2020-2021 years of popularly releasing felons, eliminating bail and general aversion to incarceration:
- The 401,288 state prisoners released in 2005 had 1,994,000 arrests during the nine-year period, an average of five arrests per released prisoner. Sixty percent of these arrests occurred during years four through nine.
- An estimated 68 percent of released prisoners were arrested within three years, 79 percent within six years, and 83 percent within nine years.
- Eighty-two percent of prisoners arrested during the nine-year period were arrested within the first three years.
- Forty-four percent of released prisoners were arrested during the first year following release, and 24 percent were arrested during year nine.
The United States has suffered all of the irresponsible public policy advocates who not only want to take funding from police but also want to eliminate bail and reduce or eliminate sentencing of violent criminals.
I would not predict that releasing Malvo would ensure further terrible crimes against other innocent people. I don’t know, and neither does the criminal justice system.
What I do know is paroling Malvo or releasing him outright will bring fear and loathing to family members of his victims and innocent populations he terrorized alongside Muhammad. Releasing Malvo would serve no purpose except to provide an invalid test as to whether miserable murderers can be freed without further incident. It also would hearten would-be “juvenile” miscreants.