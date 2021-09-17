In 2012, Lee Boyd Malvo, one of the D.C. snipers, described in The Post a murder he assisted John Allen Muhammad in committing 10 years earlier: “[Malvo] scanned the area to make sure John Allen Muhammad had a clean shot. He gave the ‘go’ order and looked across Route 50 in Seven Corners at the target. Muhammad, hidden on a hill above, pulled the trigger. A bullet screamed across the highway, instantly killing Linda Franklin, who just happened to be going about her business at the Home Depot in Virginia at precisely the wrong time.”