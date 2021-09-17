But there are limits to how long Youngkin can straddle this divide. When McAuliffe asked him during the debate whether a nurse treating an immunocompromised cancer patient should be required to get vaccinated, Youngkin replied that hospitals can test employees and implement other procedures to limit the spread of the virus. “My opponent wants to mandate,” Youngkin said, who then addressed voters directly: “I respect your ability to make decisions.” Afterward, McAuliffe said he thought this was the most important moment of the night.