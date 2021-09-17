Youngkin, the Republican, has the more complex task when talking about vaccines to a purple state. On broadcast television in Washington, which reaches the blue Northern Virginia suburbs, Youngkin’s ads encourage people to get the jab. “Coronavirus vaccines save lives,” he says over uplifting music. “I do hope you’ll choose to join me in getting the vaccine.”
But at a debate in rural Grundy, Va., on Thursday night, the former private-equity executive made clear his steadfast opposition to vaccine mandates. “I don’t believe that President Biden has the authority to dictate to everyone that we have to take the vaccine,” Youngkin said.
Mandatory vaccine orders are a stark dividing line among voters everywhere, and the Virginia race — voting began on Friday — will be the first good test of which side has the upper hand. Unlike the California recall, the Virginia race is genuinely competitive and taking place in a state that’s far more reflective of battlegrounds in the 2022 midterms (and the 2024 presidential campaign) than the Golden State.
A Post-Schar School poll published Friday shows McAuliffe leading Youngkin by three points among likely voters, which is within the margin of error. The coronavirus ranks second on the list of top voter concerns, behind the economy but ahead of education. Three in four voters who say the pandemic is their top issue support McAuliffe, and the Democrat has a nine-point advantage on who voters trust most to handle the pandemic.
These numbers suggest that being pro-vaccine but anti-mandate just might work for Youngkin and other Republicans. A “mandate” is a stark word that rubs many people the wrong way, including lots of reasonable Republicans who have both gotten the vaccine and see this as government overreach. And Democrats have their own factions and communities that are vaccine hesitant.
By opposing government dictates, Youngkin could also galvanize those who voted for Trump in November but wouldn’t ordinarily participate in an off-year election. This could help him appeal to these voters without bringing Trump to campaign in a state the ex-president lost by 10 points.
Youngkin is clearly mindful of this balancing act. In his ad encouraging vaccinations, Youngkin notes as an aside that people have a right to make their own choices. At the same time, on the eve of the debate, he challenged McAuliffe to join him in recording a pro-vaccine public service announcement. The Democrat responded that such a “political stunt” only obscured their differences.
During the debate, Youngkin kept the door open to joining Republican governors in filing legal challenges against Biden’s federal requirements. But he strongly rejected McAuliffe’s depiction of him as an anti-vaxxer and even attacked McAuliffe for appointing a vaccine skeptic to a board during his term as governor.
But there are limits to how long Youngkin can straddle this divide. When McAuliffe asked him during the debate whether a nurse treating an immunocompromised cancer patient should be required to get vaccinated, Youngkin replied that hospitals can test employees and implement other procedures to limit the spread of the virus. “My opponent wants to mandate,” Youngkin said, who then addressed voters directly: “I respect your ability to make decisions.” Afterward, McAuliffe said he thought this was the most important moment of the night.
The center of gravity in this state of 8.5 million people has shifted from rural and southern power centers toward places more urban and northern. Republicans haven’t won any statewide races since 2009, but this remains a winnable contest for Youngkin.
McAuliffe, meanwhile, is flooding the airwaves in Roanoke, Charlottesville and the Washington suburbs with commercials that highlight Youngkin’s opposition to mandatory vaccinations. The day after the Republican started airing his pro-vaccine ad in D.C., the Democrat put up a spot featuring a trauma surgeon saying: “Youngkin’s positions on vaccines and masks should scare us.”
McAuliffe announced this week that he would like the state government to launch a promotional campaign next year called “Virginia is for Vaccine Lovers.” If he’s elected, you can expect a lot more politicians to love vaccine mandates.