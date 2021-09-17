“You really get to know people when you are with them in over a hundred meetings a year,” said former Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Jerry D. Weast, “and what you soon learned about Pat is that she was always on the side of the children . . . all the children.” While she represented a wealthy part of the county, Ms. O’Neill was a fierce champion for the needs of impoverished students; she was the first to get her PTA to help out a school serving low-income students and she was a strong ally of Mr. Weast as he made investments in programs to help children affected by poverty and trauma. “One of the good ones,” one Montgomery teacher told us, “when your wrote to her, you always got an answer and it was never just a form reply. It was always personal.”