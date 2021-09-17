Ms. O’Neill, 71, the longest serving member in the school board’s history who was first elected in 1998, died unexpectedly Tuesday at her Bethesda home. Cause of death has yet to be determined but it was a telling testament to Ms. O’Neill’s dedication and diligence that she had been watching a live stream of a county council meeting. We talked to Ms. O’Neill Monday about schools reopening after the year-long, pandemic-induced shutdown and, as was usually the case, she had keen insights into the challenges facing schools and what needed to be done.
“You really get to know people when you are with them in over a hundred meetings a year,” said former Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Jerry D. Weast, “and what you soon learned about Pat is that she was always on the side of the children . . . all the children.” While she represented a wealthy part of the county, Ms. O’Neill was a fierce champion for the needs of impoverished students; she was the first to get her PTA to help out a school serving low-income students and she was a strong ally of Mr. Weast as he made investments in programs to help children affected by poverty and trauma. “One of the good ones,” one Montgomery teacher told us, “when your wrote to her, you always got an answer and it was never just a form reply. It was always personal.”
One of her strengths was her institutional knowledge of the county and its school system but her eye was always on the future. Said Montgomery County Council member Craig Rice (D-District 2): “It was good to have someone on there who understood the history and where the county had come from, but also embraced the changes that needed to happen.”
Ms. O’Neill could have run for higher office and veteran political observers believe she would have succeeded in winning a seat on the county council or in the state legislature. But she had no interest in advancing herself. Said her husband, Rick O’Neill: “She was just dedicated to the children of the county and the schools of the county and was just everything you would want in a public servant.” For that, the families of Montgomery County owe her a debt.