Minaj was inundated with criticism for her tweet and subsequent doubling down, and in the end, she said she would probably get the vaccine to go on tour. But the harm had been done. The next day, Minaj fans protested outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta. “Nicki Minaj told the truth to me!” demonstrators shouted. “[Anthony] Fauci lied to me!” In Trinidad, the site of the supposed incident, the country’s health minister bemoaned the effect Minaj’s words would have on vaccine uptake — as well as the fact that his department wasted a day “running down this false claim.”