To his everlasting credit, Scott was the same irrepressible character in front of the camera as in real life. I learned that in 1966, when I had a radio show with my broadcast partner Dave Miller on WRGW, the student station at George Washington University. Miller and I idolized Scott and Ed Walker and their “Joy Boys” radio show on WRC, to the point where we did a sophomoric imitation of it once a week on WRGW. We learned that Scott and Walker let a few people watch their radio show live in the studio, and Miller and I showed up one night. As we stepped into the elevator going up to the studio, the doors opened and Scott was inside, all 6-foot-3 of him, wearing a jacket and tie — and totally bald. He took one look at us, shrieked in mock horror, wrestled a toupee out of his pocket, put it on backward and began genially chatting away. He continued his shenanigans during the show when the mic was on and off. I became a giant Scott fan that night — and for the rest of his career.