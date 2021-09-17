During the Civil War, very few African Americans were commissioned officers, so the vast majority of the USCT officer corps was White. At the battle of New Market Heights, Confederates strategically targeted the USCT officers, killing and wounding many of them. In many cases, it fell to African American sergeants and corporals to assume command and rally the Black troops to victory. With no officers remaining, Beaty took command of the company and led another charge toward the Confederate lines. This attack proved successful in driving the Confederates from their fortified position; however, Company G’s losses were great. By the end of the battle, more than half of the Black division had been killed, wounded or captured. Maj. Gen. Benjamin Butler recognized Beaty’s battlefield heroism, and seven months later, on April 6, 1865, Beaty received the Medal of Honor.