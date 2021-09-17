The backdrop: In 2019, Rep. Devin Nunes decided to file a bunch of lawsuits — one of them against journalist Ryan Lizza (now with Politico) and Hearst Magazines. “Devin Nunes’s Family Farm Is Hiding a Politically Explosive Secret,” read the headline of the Lizza feature in Esquire. That alleged “secret,” according to the piece, was that the congressman’s family had moved its dairy farm from California, where Nunes’s district is located, to Iowa. Though Nunes has no involvement or stake in the farm, Lizza wrote that the "family dairy has been central to his identity and a feature of every major political profile written about him.” Lizza also claimed that the family farm has relied on undocumented labor. (Disclosure: Nunes has filed two lawsuits against The Post.)