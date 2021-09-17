Trump’s “big lie” animating the attack on the Capitol — that because he lost, there must have been fraud — is still corroding our democracy. States with Republican governors and legislatures are using that same lie to restrict access to the ballot, allow partisan politicians to override nonpartisan election officials, and even use fines and jail time to punish Americans who help their neighbors vote. The state officials taking these steps may not be wearing Camp Auschwitz T-shirts, brandishing Confederate symbols, or attacking police officers with flags and fence rails. But their objective is the same — to use the “big lie” as a reason to disenfranchise people, particularly communities of color and students.