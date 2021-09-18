The jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been laboring for years to help citizens in specific jurisdictions unite their protest votes in favor of the candidate most likely to snag a seat from President Vladimir Putin’s party. The “Smart Voting” tool, supported by a smartphone app called “Navalny,” released its recommendations last week — but the government banned the project in June and labeled its organizers “extremists.” This label has been the justification for demanding that Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store remove the app for containing illegal content. The two companies resisted this draconian stricture until, finally on Friday, they didn’t.