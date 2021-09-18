The Conservative political machine has been working on all cylinders almost since the election was called. That has made it exceedingly difficult for Trudeau to score points. The usual Liberal approach during elections, which is to paint the Conservatives as extreme, out-of-touch and pursuing some sort of “hidden agenda,” isn’t resonating. Trudeau has also invoked the name of former prime minister Stephen Harper so many times that you’d swear he, and not O’Toole, were running the party. Since the current prime minister has held the office for nearly six years, this tactic isn’t working, either.