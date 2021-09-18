He was still focused on the danger that Trump might invoke the Insurrection Act in the event of domestic unrest, as he had wanted to do June 1. This desire to avoid the appearance of militarization was one reason the police and National Guard lacked the equipment, numbers and rules of engagement that might have prevented the Jan. 6 catastrophe. It was a classic case of overlearning the lesson of the last crisis — the Lafayette Square incident — and misjudging the current one.