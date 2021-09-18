Precisely because it is such a departure from the status quo, however, the “AUKUS” deal creates risks as well as benefits. The former must be minimized if the latter are to be maximized. First, the United States must assuage France, which was furious at both Washington and Canberra because the new deal ends a $66 billion plan for French companies to build Australia 12 diesel-powered subs. The French on Friday took the extraordinary step of recalling their ambassadors to both the United States and Australia, having earlier accused Canberra of a “stab in the back” and likened Mr. Biden’s conduct to that of his predecessor, Donald Trump. President Emmanuel Macron is plainly seething even more than he — among other European leaders — already was about having been only minimally consulted before the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.