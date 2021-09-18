But this week, the 10th anniversary of the start of the protest, we can dismiss these critiques as in-the-moment hot takes that did not account for how Occupy Wall Street would resonate over the following decade. The two-month protest ultimately altered what is expected from politics and politicians and what is demanded from our government in times of need.
No small amount of the credit for Occupy’s reach and resonance needs to go to movement’s slogan, usually attributed to the late activist and anthropologist David Graeber: “We are the 99 percent.” The phrase combined pithiness with descriptiveness. The line was able to burst past many of the usual class divides in American life because (sometimes rare for the left) it unified instead of divided. “It made space for people,” says documentary filmmaker and activist Astra Taylor, who took part in the protest. “The 99 percent was inclusive and it was welcoming.”
Prior to Occupy, many people — even politically engaged people — didn’t seem to realize the extent to which the wealthiest Americans accrued almost all the financial gains of the past several decades. Yes, there was anger — lots of it — regarding Wall Street players whose actions had led to both the housing crash and the Great Recession. But in our self-help society, we often blamed ourselves — and each other — for the all-too-many personal financial failures and crack-ups. A reminder: The first political response to the housing crash and the resulting government bailout of banks and some homeowners was the hyper-conservative tea party. “How many of you people want to pay for your neighbor’s mortgage?” CNBC anchor Rick Santelli sneered on television in 2009, igniting a right-wing movement.
It was Occupy that popularized the notion that something more systemic must be at fault than millions of bad individual financial decisions. What Occupy made clear to the general public was not just how common indebtedness in American society is, but also how much of it was acquired in an effort to get ahead. Occupy made common cause between those with housing debt, medical debt and student loan debt.
And that energy didn’t dissipate after the police moved in and removed the Occupy protesters from Zuccotti Park in November 2011. Many participants stayed active in movements for social change. People on the ground at Occupy Wall Street went on to play a role in Black Lives Matter and the Sunrise Movement. The group now known as the Debt Collective brought attention to medical debt and helped seed the current push for student debt forgiveness.
All that makes it more than a trifle ironic that Occupy’s greatest failure is in the area it initially focused on. Occupy Wall Street contributed to the climate in which, say, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) could wear a dress with the words “Tax the Rich” emblazoned on it to a $35,000-a-ticket gala. But expressing the sentiment can’t actually make it happen. American politics remains captured by wealthy and corporate special interests, and they are now mounting what looks increasingly like a successful campaign to kibosh tax increases that could make a significant dent in their financial position.
In fact, Wall Street and the wealthy are doing better now than ever before. The stock market is in record territory, a bonanza for the 1 percent, who own the largest share of equities. The impact of the pandemic saw even further gains; according to one study, American billionaires increased their overall worth by 55 percent between March 2020 and April 2021.
But social movements are not discrete events. Their impact plays out over time. By bringing the topic of wealth and income inequality into the mainstream, Occupy can reasonably claim credit for everything from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s credible campaigns for president to the public’s embrace of the Fight for $15 movement. It shifted the conversation, the way we think about success and failure in American life, and how we should think about helping people who need financial assistance from the government. If that’s not a political win, I don’t know what is.