Prior to Occupy, many people — even politically engaged people — didn’t seem to realize the extent to which the wealthiest Americans accrued almost all the financial gains of the past several decades. Yes, there was anger — lots of it — regarding Wall Street players whose actions had led to both the housing crash and the Great Recession. But in our self-help society, we often blamed ourselves — and each other — for the all-too-many personal financial failures and crack-ups. A reminder: The first political response to the housing crash and the resulting government bailout of banks and some homeowners was the hyper-conservative tea party. “How many of you people want to pay for your neighbor’s mortgage?” CNBC anchor Rick Santelli sneered on television in 2009, igniting a right-wing movement.