When those folks compare themselves to similar neighbors, it may feel as though a six-figure income is really just middle-class and the resulting tax bill is an unfair burden. But in fact, they are rich, even if their house is smaller than what they could buy in some Florida exurb. It would be unseemly to argue that we lucky few deserve a special tax break for making a lot of money and spending it on things we value. Sadly, that clearly won’t stop Democrats from trying.