Of course, it helped Newsom that his state is one of the most Democratic in the union. But as recently as last month, Newsom’s supporters feared (and Republicans hoped) that he might be hurt by low Democratic turnout. His campaign’s focus on covid policy and Republican radicalism nudged millions of Democrats to cast ballots. It’s a lesson highly relevant to the Virginia governor’s election this year and next year’s midterms, even in purple districts and states where turnout differentials will matter.