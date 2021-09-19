Campbell’s husband at the time, Phil Manning, had lost his middle brother weeks earlier; Terence, 36, was at a conference in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Soon, the world would learn that the attacks that killed Terence and nearly 3,000 others had been plotted in Afghanistan, by terrorists the Taliban had sheltered.
Phil and Carolyn found themselves swallowed by a numbing sadness. But they were also curious: How was the woman in the newspaper adjusting to her new home?
“In a way, her family and our family were both victims of the Taliban,” Phil told me.
The Taliban rose from the rubble of the failed Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, which ended in 1989, and returned to power last month as a chaotic withdrawal ended America’s longest war. A second wave of Afghans is now arriving in the United States, including many of the civilians who risked their lives to help our troops.
Eighteen of those Afghans landed early this month in Arizona, a state that ranks among the nation’s top refugee recipients. That’s a curious distinction. After all, Arizona is where a sheriff racially targeted Latinos for years with impunity; the police force in its capital, Phoenix, is under federal investigation for discrimination; and conservative legislators drive the political agenda.
Recently, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) issued a statement affirming Arizona’s commitment to sheltering Afghans who “helped our fight to defeat terrorist organizations and defend human rights.”
His show of compassion was refreshing. I just wish he would tap into it for the thousands of asylum seekers waiting on the Mexican side of the border for a chance at a safer, more stable and more dignified life in the United States. I wish the governor would see that the violence, insecurity, poverty and hunger these asylum seekers have endured can be their own kind of terror.
Maybe Ducey can learn a lesson from Phil and Carolyn. Maybe we all can.
In separate conversations, Phil and Carolyn, who are now divorced, recalled the images of Muslims in prayer and the burning twin towers on cable TV while the ground in Lower Manhattan still smoldered. Americans were looking for a scapegoat back then, and the images offered an easy target. But Phil and Carolyn refused to buy into it.
“I wanted to tell the mom in the picture that the United States was not a place where she had to be afraid,” Carolyn said. “I just wanted to give her the foundation of knowing there were lots of moms in Arizona, like me, who wanted to welcome her like the old-fashioned Welcome Wagon.”
Phil and Carolyn asked friends to donate whatever goods they might otherwise have used for a garage sale to the Afghan family on the newspaper front page. They received enough to supply that family — and a number of others from Afghanistan living in the same neighborhood.
The donations kept coming. Every month or so, Phil, Carolyn and a small band of volunteers would distribute them to refugees from all over the world, including Bhutan, Belarus and Iraq.
Soon, their mission had a name: the Welcome to America Project. The idea behind it was to supplement the basic furniture-and-kitchenware package refugees receive from resettlement agencies and deliver the goods with the warmth one might extend to a new neighbor. The group has now helped more than 2,000 families.
The director, Mike Sullivan, told me that Welcome to America was born out of Phil and Carolyn’s “single act of kindness.” To me, there’s more to it. The idea of opening our arms and extending a hand to people who were forced out of their homes helps realize this country’s promise as a sanctuary — and as the source of opportunity for those looking for a chance at a better life.
Phil has lost touch with the original Afghan family that he and Carolyn helped, but he is still very much a part of Welcome to America. Though he recently had neck surgery, on this past Sept. 11 he made his way to the group’s warehouse, where volunteers, many of them former refugees, were sorting donations. He couldn’t help much, but he had to mark the anniversary by being there.
“I always thought this was a cliche, that something good can come out of someone’s death, but this is something good that came out of my brother’s death,” he told me afterward. “None of the refugees we helped ever met my brother, but they wouldn’t have received the help they’ve received if it wasn’t for my brother.”